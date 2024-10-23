CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. CarGurus traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 35574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.59.
Insider Transactions at CarGurus
Institutional Trading of CarGurus
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $4,222,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
CarGurus Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.
