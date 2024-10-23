Carriage Services (CSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Carriage Services has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $102.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carriage Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSV stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $484.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carlos R. Quezada bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.44 per share, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,195.84. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos R. Quezada bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $58,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,195.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading

