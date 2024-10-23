Castleview Partners LLC Invests $28,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEV. Bank of America upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $276.37 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $281.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day moving average of $187.33.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

