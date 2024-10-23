Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $388.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $403.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

