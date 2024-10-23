CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Barclays

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.93.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $136.29 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $136.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.41 and a beta of 3.33.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,264. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,432,881.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

