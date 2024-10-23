Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $33.10. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Celsius shares last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 7,152,349 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 50.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 231.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after buying an additional 790,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,365,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

