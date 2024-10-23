Centene (CNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centene Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. Centene has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

