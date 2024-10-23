Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $495.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.96. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

