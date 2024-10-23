Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,135 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,494 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,749.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

