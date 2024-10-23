Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,791,000 after purchasing an additional 284,814 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 539.3% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Citigroup by 8.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 359,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.