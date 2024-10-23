Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of CZWI opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
