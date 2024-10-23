Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CZWI opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.