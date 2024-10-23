Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Shares Up 21.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) shot up 21.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03). 3,196,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 1,317,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.93 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.80. The company has a market cap of £8.00 million, a PE ratio of -218.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.

