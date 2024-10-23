Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,180,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,429,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 505,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $99.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

