Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of COLL opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,749,000 after purchasing an additional 821,541 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,333,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,139,000 after purchasing an additional 499,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,314,000 after acquiring an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

