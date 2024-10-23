Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 251 Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 85,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 148,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $262.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.00. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $147.01 and a twelve month high of $271.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.16.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 10.10%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

