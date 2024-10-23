Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,864 Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Tiptree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $744.53 million, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $21.13.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $546.67 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

