Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 90,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $32.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.12 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 23.26%. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

