Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allient by 798.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Allient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 98,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Allient during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Allient during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allient during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Allient Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of ALNT stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Allient Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $290.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.55 million. Allient had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allient Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.95%.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Articles

