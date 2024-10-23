Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

