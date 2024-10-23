Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 8.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 17.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,830,232.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $43,452.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,649.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,830,232.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,528 shares of company stock valued at $223,800. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $784.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.33 and a beta of 1.68. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $32.04.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $453.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2,133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.