Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTO. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Christopher W. Haga sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $58,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,016.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CTO opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.36%.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

