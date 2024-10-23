Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,678 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 36,856.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 240,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Marriott International by 133.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 126,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $27,284,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $265.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $266.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.93 and a 200 day moving average of $238.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.16.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

