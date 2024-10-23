Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSP by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 207,253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSP during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CSP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CSP by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 197,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 108,778 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

CSP Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. CSP Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $124.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.42%.

CSP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSP

In other CSP news, Director C Shelton James sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,885.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

(Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.