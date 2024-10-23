Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In other news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $237,906.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,645,673.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE REPX opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.27 and a one year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $594.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.62 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.