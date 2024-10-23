Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 50.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 85,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.70. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 31.36%. Analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Esquire Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

