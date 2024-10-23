Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.20 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 89.20 ($1.16), with a volume of 412236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.15).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £679.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.41.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

