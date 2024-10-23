Cormark Reduces Earnings Estimates for TFI International

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFIFree Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.42. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lowered shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised shares of TFI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.17 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.14 billion.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

