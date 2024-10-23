Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $894.57.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $20,560,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $863.88, for a total value of $431,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $20,560,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,224 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,973 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $893.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $890.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $836.49. The stock has a market cap of $395.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $540.23 and a fifty-two week high of $923.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

