Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited Prices IPO at $4.00-$5.00 Per Share (CGTL)

Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (CGTL) plans to raise $6 million in an initial public offering on the week of November 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,300,000 shares at $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last year, Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited generated $42.9 million in revenue and $2.8 million in net income. Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited has a market cap of $95.6 million.

Benjamin Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “MISSION Consumer electronic devices have a limited life, but some rest idle with meaningful useful life left. We help make every minute of recycled consumer electronic devicesâ€™ lives count with our expertise in quickly connecting their demands and supplies, thereby facilitating the circular economy in the consumer electronic devices business and reducing waste. CORPORATE HISTORY AND STRUCTURE Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited is a Cayman exempted company formed on JanuaryÂ 11, 2023. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) In MarchÂ 2023, CGT Holdings completed a reorganization of its corporate structure. CGT Holdings owns 100% equity interest in Creative Global Technology (BVI) Limited (â€śCGT BVIâ€ť), a BVI holding company formed on JanuaryÂ 12, 2023. On MarchÂ 9, 2023, CGT BVI became the 100% owner of CGTHK. CGTHK, the operating entity conducting substantially all of our business operations, was founded under the laws of HongÂ Kong in 2016. Since its formation, CGTHK has been engaged in the business of sourcing pre-ownedÂ consumer electronic devices (mainly smartphones, tablets, and laptops) from suppliers in the U.S., Japan, and some other developed countries, pursuant to the orders placed by wholesalers that will sell these goods in Southeast Asia and other areas. Although CGTHK has been expanding into the retail and leasing of consumer electronic devices business since 2021, the traditional wholesale of pre-ownedÂ electronic devices business still accounted for over 90% of CGTHKâ€™s revenue in 2022. CGT Holdings is not an operating company but is a Cayman Islands holding company with operations conducted by its wholly owned subsidiary, CGTHK, and this structure involves unique risks to investors. Investors in CGT Holdingsâ€™ Ordinary Shares are not purchasing equity interests in CGT Holdingsâ€™ Hong Kong operating entity but instead are purchasing equity interests in a Cayman Islands holding company. **Note: Net income and revenue figures are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2024.Â (Note: Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited disclosed that Benjamin Securities is the sole book-runner of its IPO, replacing Alexander Capital, according to an F-1/A filing dated Sept. 11, 2024. The IPO’s terms remained the same: 1.25 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $5.63 million, according to this filing.) (Note: Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited disclosed that it has reapplied to the NASDAQ to list its stock, in an F-1/A filing dated July 17, 2024, which listed Alexander Capital as the sole book-runner of its IPO. Background: Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited disclosed that it applied to the CBOE BzX Exchange to list its stock in the IPO – a change from NASDAQ – according to an F-1/A filing dated April 8, 2024.) (Note: Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited reduced its IPO’s size to 1.25 million shares – down from 2.0 million shares – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 – to raise $5.63 million ($5.625 million) in an F-1/A filing dated March 22, 2024.) (Note: Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited cut its IPO in half in an F-1/A filing dated Oct. 20, 2023, by slashing the number of ordinary shares to 2.0 million shares – down from 4.0 million shares originally – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $$9.0 million. In that Oct. 20, 2023, filing, Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited also changed its sole book-runner to Prime Number Capital, replacing Revere Securities. Background: Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited filed its F-1 on July 19, 2023, and disclosed terms for its IPO: 4.0 million shares at $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $18.0 million.) “.

Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and has 16 employees. The company is located at Unit 03, 22/F, Westin Centre, 26 Hung To Road, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong and can be reached via phone at +852 2690 9121 or on the web at https://www.cgt-electronics.com/.

