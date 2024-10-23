Critical Analysis: Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) vs. Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 7.55% 17.45% 8.06% Bone Biologics N/A -154.18% -130.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cadre and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cadre currently has a consensus target price of $41.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.74%. Given Cadre’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cadre is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

44.0% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Cadre shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadre and Bone Biologics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $531.87 million 2.87 $38.64 million $1.01 37.22 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Risk & Volatility

Cadre has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadre beats Bone Biologics on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, the Department of Energy, Los Alamos National Laboratories, Waste Isolation Plant, and various foreign government agencies. Cadre Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

