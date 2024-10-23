Critical Review: Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group 21.45% 21.77% 6.52% American International Group -1.54% 9.52% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hamilton Insurance Group and American International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 American International Group 0 7 9 0 2.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.43, suggesting a potential upside of 19.18%. American International Group has a consensus price target of $84.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than American International Group.

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of American International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and American International Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $2.18 billion 0.91 $258.73 million $3.29 5.47 American International Group $46.44 billion 1.10 $3.64 billion $6.70 11.50

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Insurance Group. Hamilton Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American International Group beats Hamilton Insurance Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance. This segment offers marine, energy-related property insurance, aviation, political risk, trade credit, trade finance, and portfolio solutions, as well as operates reinsurance business; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident, and supplemental health products; and personal auto and personal property insurance. Its Life and Retirement segment offers individual retirement products, including variable, fixed index, and fixed annuities, as well as retail mutual funds; group retirement products comprising record-keeping, plan administrative and compliance services, financial planning, and advisory solutions; life insurance, including term and universal life insurance; and institutional markets products, which includes wrap products, structured settlement, pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, high net worth, and guaranteed investment contract products. It distributes its products through a network of brokers, agents, advisors, banks, and other distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.