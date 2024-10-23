CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CVS Health by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,616 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in CVS Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

