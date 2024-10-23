Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock opened at $162.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $114.69 and a 12 month high of $164.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

