Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 4th (NYSEARCA:WEBS)

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 31st.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Get Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 2.41% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.