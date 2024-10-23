Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 153.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,937,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 28,306.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $406.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

