Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 302.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.5 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $56.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Get Our Latest Report on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.