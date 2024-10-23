Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TSE:RCI Earnings

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.70. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
