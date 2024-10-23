Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) vs. Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Head to Head Contrast

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) and Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and Dianthus Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$10.83 million ($19.64) -0.16 Dianthus Therapeutics $4.12 million 198.99 -$43.56 million ($5.83) -4.79

Phio Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dianthus Therapeutics. Dianthus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

57.3% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Dianthus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Phio Pharmaceuticals and Dianthus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -142.68% -111.75% Dianthus Therapeutics -1,376.42% -21.03% -20.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and Dianthus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dianthus Therapeutics 0 0 9 2 3.18

Phio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,050.16%. Dianthus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $45.13, suggesting a potential upside of 61.62%. Given Phio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Dianthus Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dianthus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dianthus Therapeutics beats Phio Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors. It is also developing PH-894, an INTASYL compound in IND enabling studies to silence BRD4, a protein that controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system and the tumor. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in November 2018. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

