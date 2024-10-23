Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, November 4th

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Performance

DUST opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUST. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 171.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 212,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 91,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.