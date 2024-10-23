Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.53.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

