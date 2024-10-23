DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,013.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock worth $124,644. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $16.54 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

