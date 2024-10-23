Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $23.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 457,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 199,057 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 53.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 187,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,621 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,362,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,351,000 after buying an additional 126,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

