Eastern Bank Acquires 24,189 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 274.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $191.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $193.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

