Eastern Bank Acquires 8,555 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 769.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $688,000. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.26. The company has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.