Eastern Bank Acquires Shares of 14,445 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,380,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.