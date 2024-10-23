Eastern Bank Acquires Shares of 49,280 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Eastern Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.3255 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

