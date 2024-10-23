Eastern Bank Buys New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,455,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $6,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $552.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $551.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.50.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

