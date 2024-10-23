Eastern Bank Buys Shares of 106,860 BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYI. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 45,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.9 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.