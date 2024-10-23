Eastern Bank Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eastern Bank grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,927 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

