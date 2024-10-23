Eastern Bank Invests $2.79 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $3,312,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

